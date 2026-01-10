CJI visits native place in Haryana, inaugurates two court complexes

Chandigarh, Jan 10 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday visited his native place in Haryana and inaugurated two court complexes — one in Hisar district and the other in Hansi.

Justice Kant, who was accompanied by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, reached his native Petwar village in the newly carved Hansi district in the afternoon.

He received a rousing welcome from the people of his native place, with villagers dancing to the beats of the dhol.

Justice Surya Kant, who took oath as the 53rd CJI last November, did his early education in the village.

He also studied at the Government Post Graduate College, Hisar, in 1981, and later earned a Bachelor's degree in Law in 1984 from Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak.

After securing the law degree, he started practising law at the District Court, Hisar, in 1984.

He shifted to Chandigarh in 1985 to practice in Punjab and Haryana High Court.

He held the office of Advocate General, Haryana, till his elevation as a permanent judge in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 9, 2004.

He was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019 and was sworn in as the CJI on November 24, 2025.

Earlier in the day, Justice Surya Kant inaugurated the newly constructed court in Barwala in Hisar district and also laid the foundation stone of the upcoming court complex.

The programme was attended by Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Sheel Nagu, many judges of the High Court, Haryana Ministers Ranbir Singh Gangwa and Arvind Sharma, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Surya Kant said that the primary objective of establishing new courts is to make justice simple, accessible and affordable for the common citizen.

Congratulating the Haryana government, he said that judicial work in Barwala (Hisar) and Narnaund (Hansi), where he also inaugurated a court complex, will commence from Monday.

Following the concept of "Justice at Your Doorstep," judicial complexes are being constructed closer to the public, which has proved particularly effective for the poor in accessing justice. Along with continuous infrastructure development, it is equally important that citizens receive quality justice, he said.