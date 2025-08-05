Claims of empanelled hospitals under Ayushman Bharat being settled: Haryana govt

Chandigarh, Aug 5 (PTI) The Haryana government Tuesday said that the claims of empanelled hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat scheme are being settled.

This comes days after the state unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said that 650 private hospitals across the state will stop treating patients under the scheme from August 7 if pending claims are not cleared by then.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda had also recently claimed that the government owed over Rs 400 crore to the private hospitals and said it was playing with its scheme as well as the lives and health of the public.

According to a state government statement, Haryana's State Health Agency (SHA) "acknowledges letter issued by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Haryana dated July 28, wherein the IMA has expressed its decision to halt services under the Ayushman Bharat -- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) starting from August 7, citing outstanding payments as the reason".

In this context, the Haryana SHA wishes to clarify the current status of payments, claim processing, grievance redressal mechanisms and empanelment procedures to provide transparency and reassurance to all stakeholders, the statement said.

"We are pleased to state that the budget has been received from the State Government on August 4, 2025, and accordingly, payment to empanelled hospitals has been initiated on a first-in-first-out basis. This development reflects the state government's commitment to ensuring timely disbursement of funds and uninterrupted delivery of healthcare services under the Ayushman Bharat scheme," it said.

It further said that the SHA has already processed and paid claims submitted by empanelled hospitals up to the first week of May 2025.

"A total of Rs 2,900 crore has been disbursed to hospitals since the inception of the scheme. During the financial year 2025-26, up to July 16, 2025, an amount of Rs 240.63 crore has been received from the State and Central Governments and fully utilized for settlement of eligible claims," it said.

Claims submitted by the empanelled hospitals are processed by a team of 50 doctors through the online platform of the National Health Authority (NHA).

The NHA is the apex body responsible for implementing the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana scheme.

"The portal ensures a transparent and impartial claim allocation process by randomly assigning cases to processors. All deductions are made strictly as per NHA guidelines and only when adequate clinical justification or documentation is lacking.

"Before any rejection or deduction, hospitals are given an opportunity to upload the required supporting documents such as vital charts, clinical images, OT notes, and test reports. If a hospital disagrees with a deduction, it may file an appeal through the portal. These appeals are reviewed by a designated Medical Audit Committee," the state government statement said.

It said the SHA has also taken cognisance of the grievances raised by hospitals regarding payment delays, claim rejections and non-processing of claims.

To date, over 400 grievances from empanelled hospitals have been formally registered and resolved through the Central Grievance Redressal Management System 2.0 portal, which is an online web-enabled system developed to redress the Ayushman Bharat Yojana-related grievances.

The SHA maintains regular communication with the Haryana IMA to address their concerns, the statement said.

"SHA, Haryana remains committed to ensuring transparency, timely disbursement of payments, and strengthening public-private partnerships in healthcare delivery. Regular updates on the payment status and other operational matters are being shared with stakeholders through official channels," it said.