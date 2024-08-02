Claims of landmines planted on Indo-Myanmar border to be verified: Manipur CM

Imphal, Aug 2 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said his government will verify the claim that landmines were planted along Myanmar border areas in Kamjong district allegedly by militants based in the neighbouring country.

The matter is “alarming” and the state government will inform the Centre, Singh said in the assembly.

Moving a calling attention motion, Naga People's Front MLA Leishiyo Keishing claimed that Myanmar-based militants planted landmines on the Indian side of the international border in Kamjong district.

Landmine explosions claimed the lives of humans and domestic animals, according to the NPF legislator.

The chief minister said, “We had heard of such cases earlier though no spot verification had been conducted. There is a need to depute an official team consisting of Assam Rifles, state police and CID to survey the area to find out where the landmines have been planted and how many have died.” The issue would be taken up soon, the chief minister said.

Singh assured the House that the matter will be informed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He said the mines would be removed if they were planted on the Manipur side.

“Security at border areas needs to be strengthened," Singh added.

Manipur shares 390 km of international border with Myanmar. PTI COR NN