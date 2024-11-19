Claims of wild animals disappearing from Tungareshwar inaccurate, NGT told

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Authorities have told the National Green Tribunal that the claims made in a media report about wild animals disappearing from the Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra due to encroachments were "inaccurate" and "sensationalised." Earlier the tribunal had taken suo motu cognisance of the newspaper report claiming that rampant and unauthorised construction was driving wild animals away from the wildlife sanctuary in the Palghar district of Maharashtra.

The green body had then sought a response from the authorities concerned.

A reply filed by a forest official on behalf of the state’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden submitted that "the claim that wild animals are disappearing from the or wandering into nearby villages in search of food is sensationalised and inaccurate." The reply which was uploaded on the tribunal’s website on November 16 said there were "no species known as the golden fox in the sanctuary and that the animal species of golden jackals also did not inhabit the area".

"I submit that monkeys have become common in urban areas due to people feeding them for religious reasons. This has resulted in monkeys regularly entering residential areas…This behaviour is not unique to our region, as similar patterns are observed in major cities such as Shimla, New Delhi and Mumbai," the reply said.

It said that a leopard had strayed from the sanctuary but these animals were "highly stealthy and adaptable" and known to venture into urban areas, including parts of Mumbai, Thane, and other major cities.

According to the reply, there had been some encroachments by the tribal communities within the sanctuary for agriculture and housing purposes but these communities had submitted claims for Individual Forest Rights (IFR) and Community Forest Rights (CFR) under the provisions of the Scheduled Tribes Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act.

It said that "a segment of forest land has been encroached upon by the Shri Balayogi Sadanandbaba Ashram" for which "interim protection" had been given by the Supreme Court.

"I categorically deny the assertion that any waterholes, including the ‘four major watering holes’ referenced in the article, have been closed due to encroachments within the sanctuary.

"Additionally, there has been no recent survey conducted by the Forest Department or any other authority, as claimed in the article," the reply said.

It said that the villages of Karnan, Chinchoti, Sativarli, Pelhar, and Mandvi were not located within the area notified as a wildlife sanctuary.

"I submit that the claim that the Tungareshwar and Pelhar Rivers have been completely or partially destroyed inside the sanctuary is an exaggeration," the reply said.