Clampdown on terror ecosystem: Police carry out searches at 21 places in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 1 (PTI) Police on Thursday carried out searches at 21 places in the city here as part of a clampdown on the terror ecosystem launched in the aftermath of last month's Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.

The houses where the searches were carried out included that of Al-Umar terror outfit founder Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar alias Latrum.

Latrum was released from prison, along with Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, in exchange for the passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines flight 814 in 1999.

A spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Police said they have intensified searches across multiple locations in the city, with the aim to dismantle the terror-supporting infrastructure in the district.

He said the searches were part of the continuing action against terrorist associates of proscribed outfits and in furtherance of the investigation into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The searches were conducted at 21 places, he added.

The searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures in the presence of executive magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of of Jammu and Kashmir Police officers, the spokesperson said.

The searches were carried out to seize arms, documents, digital devices etc., with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity, he said.

The spokesperson said the decisive action of the Jammu and Kashmir Police aims to dismantle the terror ecosystem in the Union Territory by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in such anti-national and criminal activities.

The Srinagar Police remains committed to maintaining peace and security in the city. Any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law, the spokesperson said.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22. PTI SSB RC