Clash after Lord Ganesh's idol immersion in Delhi's Trilokpuri, no one injured

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PT) A clash broke out between two groups when one of them was returning after immersing Lord Ganesh's idol in East Delhi's Trilokpuri area on Monday night, a police official said, adding no one was injured in the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apoorva Gupta said it is suspected that a clash broke out between the two groups of residents due to their old rivalry in Trilokpuri.

At about 10 pm on Monday, police got information that a group was attacked by another near Block 32 when they were returning after immersing the Lord Ganesh's idol, Gupta said.

By the time a team of local police reached the spot, both the groups fled away, she added.

A few people have been detained and the situation was brought under control, the DCP said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered and further probe is underway.