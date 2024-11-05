Clash between 2 groups leads to stone pelting at temple in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

New Delhi: Two groups of juveniles clashed at a temple in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, leading to stone pelting, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, two minor boys sustained injuries in the incident who were rushed to a nearby hospital where their condition was stated to be normal.

A purported CCTV footage of the stone pelting incident went viral on social media platforms in which some of the boys can be seen throwing stones on each other at a temple.

Police said that the incident took place at around 8.15 pm on Monday and legal action has been initiated in the matter.

"We received multiple PCR calls regarding a stone pelting incident at a temple. Teams from Mahindra Park police station immediately rushed to the spot and initial investigation suggested that two groups of juveniles from the same community clashed with each other," a police officer said in a statement.

The officer further said that there had been a dispute between both the groups and earlier three juveniles were booked as well.

"Teams have been formed to nab the accused. Some people on social media projected the entire matter in a wrong way to disturb communal harmony. Our cyber team has identified few social media handles who were spreading misinformation about the entire incident. Legal action will be taken against them too," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Abhishek Dhania said in a video message.

