Clash between groups injured two in Greater Noida; 3 arrested

Noida, Jul 7 (PTI): Two people, including a 14-year-old, were injured after being struck by stones during a violent altercation between two groups in a village in Greater Noida on Sunday, police said.

Three people have been arrested in the case, they said.

"During the altercation, stones were thrown, and a 14-year-old child, who was standing nearby, was injured. Ram Singh, 70, also suffered injuries. Both were taken to a private hospital for treatment," said Additional DCP (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar.

Gunshots were also fired in the clash, which occurred when a fight broke out between two sides, led by Bhishma Pal and Sunil, over some dispute in Bhaira village under the Rabupura police station limits, police said.

When alerted about gunshots being fired in the clash, the local police arrived at the scene to maintain order and ensure peace in the area, they added.

"The situation is under control, and police forces are present at the location to ensure no further violence occurs," Kumar stated.

Three people involved in the incident, identified as Bhishma Pal, Rajpal, and Rinku, were arrested, he said.

"An FIR has been registered, and further necessary actions are being taken," Kumar added. PTI KIS HIG HIG