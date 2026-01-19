Clash between rival party workers in Thane's Bhiwandi town; 2 cops among 6 injured

Thane, Jan 19 (PTI) Six persons, including two police personnel, were injured during a clash between workers of two rival parties in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Monday.

Activists of the Konark Vikas Aghadi (KVA), a local political outfit, allegedly hurled stones and ransacked the Bharatiya Janata Party office during the violence late Sunday night, forcing police to resort to a lathicharge to restore order, they said.

Violence broke out at Shivaji Chowk between KVA and BJP activists, apparently triggered by tensions following the recently concluded Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation elections.

Videos circulating on social media showed people throwing stones and police intervening to disperse the crowd.

"It was a murderous attack (on BJP activists at the party office) by our rivals. They even attempted to raid my residence unsuccessfully," local BJP MLA Mahesh Chowgule alleged.

Some people manhandled police personnel during the incident, he charged.

KVA functionary Vilas Patil, however, dismissed the allegations, asserting it was BJP activists who initiated the violence and that KVA members were the victims.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-II) Shashikant Borate said six individuals, including a police officer, a constable, and four political workers (two each from rival sides), sustained injuries and were undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the rioters, he said.

The situation was currently under control. Heavy security was deployed in the area to prevent further escalation, an official from the Thane city police control room said.

The Nizampura police were in the process of registering a case in connection with the incident, officials said.

In the January 15 elections to the 90-member Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation, the Congress secured 30 seats, the BJP 22, while the KVA managed to get only 4 seats.

The Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) bagged 12 seats each, Samajwadi Party 6, Bhiwandi Vikas Aghadi (Ekta Manch) 3, while an independent got 1 seat. PTI COR GK