Clash between supporters of BJP, NCP leaders at Gevrai during polling

Beed, Dec 2 (PTI) Tension prevailed in Gevrai town of Maharashtra's Beed district during elections to the local municipal council on Tuesday morning as there was an altercation between two groups followed by stone-pelting outside a BJP leader's house, police said.

Several vehicles were vandalised and police used lathi-charge to disperse the mobs in some places.

The situation was now peaceful, said superintendent of police Navneet Kanwat.

As many as 264 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Maharashtra went to polls on Tuesday.

Supporters of local NCP MLA Vijaysinh Pandit and BJP leader and former MLA Laxman Pawar had a heated argument at a booth in ward number 10, said a police official.

While the BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP are allies in the state, the two parties are contesting against each other in Gevrai.

Workers from both sides marched towards Pawar's residence and there was stone-pelting during which the windshields of several vehicles parked outside the house were damaged.

Police used lathi-charge at some locations and the polling resumed, the official said. PTI COR KRK