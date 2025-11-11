Nawada: A minor clash took place between supporters of different political parties near a booth in Warisaliganj area in Bihar's Nawada district during the final phase of voting on Tuesday.

Speaking to PTI, Nawada Superintendent of Police Abhinav Dhiman said, "A minor clash took place between supporters of different political parties around 1.5 km away from the polling booth. Officials concerned and security personnel are at the spot and they are looking into the matter. The situation in the area is completely under control and voting is underway smoothly."

He said that rumours that a government vehicle engaged in poll duty has been damaged are completely baseless and claimed that the damaged vehicle is a private one and has nothing to do with poll duty.

A video purportedly showing the clash has gone viral on social media. In the video, a person was heard saying that he was beaten by his opponents for not casting a vote in favour of a particular party.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Polling was underway at a moderate pace across 122 assembly constituencies of Bihar, where 14.55 per cent of the 3.7 crore voters exercised their franchise till 9 am on Tuesday to decide the electoral fate of 1,302 candidates.