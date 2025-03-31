Darbhanga: Stone pelting on devotees returning from Kalash Shobha Yatra, 6 arrested

Darbhanga: Members of two communities allegedly pelted stones at each other in Bihar's Darbhanga district, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place at Kewatgama Pachiyari village under the jurisdiction of Kusheshwar Asthan police station when a group of people were returning after a religious gathering on Sunday evening, they said.

The situation was immediately brought under control and no one sustained any injury in the incident, said Alok, Superintendent of Police (Rural-Darbhanga).

Police have so far arrested six persons in connection with the incident, he said, adding that a case has been registered against 45 people.

"The incident took place when people belonging to another community started pelting stones from rooftops at people returning from the Kalash Shobha Yatra. It is reported that a minor scuffle also took place. The incident was reportedly triggered by a rumour that a hen was beaten with sticks. Police immediately reached the spot and brought the situation under control. No one sustained any injury in the incident," the SP told PTI.

The SP said, "The incident was recorded by the area Chowkidar. We have identified the troublemakers from both sides. A case has been registered against 45 people….and six people have been arrested. Now, the situation is completely under control….additional forces have been deployed in the area."

The situation is being closely monitored by senior officials to ensure communal harmony in the area, he added.