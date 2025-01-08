Clash between two groups of transgender persons at Banda SP's office; probe on

Banda (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) A confrontation between two groups of transgender persons at Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankur Aggarwal's office here on Wednesday led to chaos, including a nude protest and physical altercation.

An investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

The altercation occurred around 3:30 pm when the two groups faced-off, leading to a heated dispute, physical violence and a nude demonstration in the SP office premises.

Some police personnel attempted to intervene and mediate between the two groups.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivraj said two groups of transgender persons arrived at the SP's office here and engaged in a nude demonstration.

"This was during the outgoing commissioner's farewell ceremony and preparations for the arrival of the new commissioner. The incident has been reported in the media," Shivraj said.

"This matter has been ongoing for the past 15 days. However, no written complaint regarding forced induction into the transgender community has been filed at the Atarra Police Station," he added.

The ASP further said the cases from both groups have been forwarded to the Atarra Police Station for investigation.

A formal case will be registered following the inquiry, he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Janata Dal (United) president Shalini Singh Patel said that they submitted a memorandum at the SP's office here along with "young men, who claimed they were forcibly made transgender".

"The SHO of Atarra Police Station appears to be complicit. If justice is not served, we will launch a large-scale protest," he added. PTI COR KIS AS AS