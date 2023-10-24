Clash breaks out in UP's Mahoba during Durga idol procession

Lucknow, Oct 24 (PTI) A clash broke out between two groups belonging to different communities in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district on Tuesday during a Durga idol immersion procession, police said.

Advertisment

The situation was immediately brought under control in the Srinagar area of the district and three people were detained, they said.

The procession later continued and the idol was immersed peacefully, police said.

"The incident took place when the procession was going through the Srinagar area and people were throwing 'gulaal' at each other... A person of another community was watching the procession and the coloured powder fell on him to which he objected and a fight broke out," Superintendent of Police, Mahoba, Aparna Gupta said.

There is no law and order problem, the official said, adding that further legal action is underway. PTI ABN IJT