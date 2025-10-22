Clash during Diwali celebrations, 8 people arrested

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) Eight people have been arrested following a clash between members of two communities over bursting of crackers during Diwali celebrations in Abdulla Khan village in Shamli district, officials said on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh told reporters that a case has been registered against the accused.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sabir, Husain, Kadir, Suhail, Muqadas, Bhura, another Kadir, and Azam. The arrests were made on Tuesday night.

According to a complaint lodged by Vinod Kumar, the incident occurred hen some people were bursting crackers to celebrate Diwali.

A few villagers objected, leading to a heated argument that soon turned violent. Two men, identified as Ankur and Arvind, sustained injuries during the clash.

Police have tightened security in the village, and additional forces have been deployed to prevent any further disturbance, officials added. PTI COR CDN DV DV