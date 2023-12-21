Clash erupts between police and KSU workers in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A march organized by the Kerala Students' Union to the office of the Director General of Police turned violent on Thursday, leading to clashes between the police and protesting students.

Advertisment

KSU is the student outfit of the opposition Congress in Kerala.

The protest organized in the state capital aimed to condemn the alleged attacks on KSU and Youth Congress activists by members of the ruling CPI(M), its youth outfit Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), and the Chief Minister's gunman.

The Youth Congress had marched to the Secretariat on Wednesday to protest their alleged manhandling.

Advertisment

Trouble erupted when a protesting KSU worker allegedly hurled chili powder at the police, prompting the police to respond with a lathi charge.

KPCC general secretary Mathew Kuzhalnadan MLA, who had been present since the beginning of the march, attempted to intervene and was allegedly beaten up by the police.

According to police sources,15 student activists, including three with injuries requiring hospitalization, were arrested in connection with the incident.

Advertisment

Kuzhalnadan criticized the police's use of force, claiming that the violence occurred without any provocation. He said that the Congress party would continue to protest.

The police had set up barricades to prevent the students from reaching the DGP's office, leading to a standoff. Despite water cannons being used initially to disperse the crowd, the chilli-throwing incident escalated tensions.

In response, the police charged the students, which resulted in injuries to many.

After the clash, members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) took to the streets, alleging that a KSU activist had slapped a union member. They demanded police action and threatened to go on strike if the alleged perpetrator was not arrested.