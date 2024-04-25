Clash erupts between students groups in Jamia over comment

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) An argument over a putative derogatory remark escalated into a full blown clash between two groups of students at the Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday, a varsity official said.
No police complaint was filed in the matter, however, the students involved in the fight have been called for a proctorial inquiry on Friday, the official said.
The incident took place at the History department building of the university, when a group of students seated inside the hall took offence to a comment made by a student from another group who was passing by the department.
According to a video of the incident accessed by the PTI, the fight attracted a huge crowd of students and security guards were seen trying to break it.
"Only a few students were involved in the fight but a large crowd assembled there making it look like a big one," the varsity official told PTI.
"We have not filed any police complaint even as though police called us to inquire about the issue. It was a small issue. There were no major injuries. We have called the involved students for a proctorial inquiry on Friday," the person said. PTI SJJ SJJ VN VN
