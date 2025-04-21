Clash erupts between two groups in Greater Noida, 12 held

Noida: Police have arrested 12 people after clash broke out between two groups in Greater Noida, officials said Monday.

A fight broke out between two brothers over a property of 300 bigha of land of which Neeraj Sharma is 77 per cent shareholder, his brother Bharat Sharma holds 18 per cent and Kushal Rathi holds 5 per cent, Vipin Kumar Incharge at Knowledge Park Police Station told PTI.

A fight broke out between Bharat and Neeraj on Sunday night and both brought some men with them. Both parties opened fire on each other, Kumar said.

However, no one was injured in the firing incident.

An FIR was lodged against 20 named and 60 unnamed people in the incident, and 12 people have been arrested so far. Further investigation is underway, Kumar added.

A lawsuit regarding the matter has been pending in the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division), Gautam Buddha Nagar, he said.