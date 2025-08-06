Clash erupts during ZPTC campaign in Andhra's Kadapa; YSRCP MLC’s convoy attacked

Andhra Pradesh, Aug 6 (PTI) Tension erupted in Nalgondavaripalli village of Kadapa district after a violent clash broke out between YSRCP and TDP supporters during the ZPTC by-election campaign in Pulivendula constituency, with TDP workers allegedly pelting stones at the convoy of YSRCP MLC Ramesh Yadav and damaging his vehicle, police said on Wednesday.

Yadav, YSRCP supporter Ramalinga Reddy, and two TDP leaders sustained injuries in the clash and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the situation briefly calmed due to heavy rain, but tensions escalated again when Reddy’s team allegedly entered Nalgondavaripalli—a restricted zone—without prior permission, violating advisories issued by local law enforcement.

"Ramalinga Reddy has no direct connection to Nalgondavaripalli. He was appointed as booth in-charge for another area," a senior police official said, adding that his uncoordinated visit without informing authorities is under investigation.

The ZPTC by-election in Pulivendula is being closely watched as it is the home constituency of former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Jagan Mohan Reddy. The election was necessitated following the death of ZPTC member C Maheshwar Reddy two years ago.

He had been elected unopposed after the TDP failed to field a candidate due to reported pressure.

Elections for Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC), Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC), and Gram Panchayats are scheduled for August 10 and 12.

The Election Commission has directed all candidates to coordinate with the police to ensure peaceful campaigning. However, officials noted that some political leaders have violated security protocols, further heightening tensions in faction-sensitive regions like Pulivendula.

Additional security has been deployed for key political figures, including YSRCP Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, though a few leaders have declined police protection.

"The situation is currently under control, and candidates are being permitted to campaign only in areas cleared by law enforcement to avoid further clashes," police added.

A case is being registered in connection with the incident, and investigations are ongoing.