Clash erupts during ZPTC poll campaign in Andhra's Kadapa; YSRCP MLC's convoy attacked

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 6 (PTI) Tensions erupted in Nalgondavaripalli village of Kadapa district after a violent clash broke out between YSRCP and TDP supporters during the ZPTC by-election campaign in Pulivendula constituency, with TDP workers allegedly pelting stones at the convoy of YSRCP MLC Ramesh Yadav and damaging his vehicle, police said on Wednesday.

Yadav, YSRCP supporter Ramalinga Reddy, and two TDP leaders sustained injuries in the clash and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the situation briefly calmed down due to heavy rain, but tensions escalated again when Ramalinga Reddy's team allegedly entered Nalgondavaripalli, a restricted zone, without prior permission, violating advisories issued by local law enforcement.

"Ramalinga Reddy has no direct connection to Nalgondavaripalli. He was appointed as booth in-charge for another area," a police told PTI, adding that his uncoordinated visit without informing authorities is under investigation.

The ZPTC by-election in Pulivendula is being closely watched as it is the home constituency of former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The election was necessitated following the death of ZPTC member C Maheshwar Reddy two years ago.

He had been elected unopposed after the TDP failed to field a candidate due to alleged pressure.

Elections for Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC), Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC), and Gram Panchayats are scheduled for August 10 and 12.

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission has directed all candidates to coordinate with the police to ensure peaceful campaigning. However, officials noted that some political leaders have violated security protocols, further heightening tensions in faction-sensitive regions like Pulivendula.

Additional security has been deployed for key political figures, including YSRCP Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, though a few leaders have declined police protection.

"The situation is currently under control, and candidates are being permitted to campaign only in areas cleared by law enforcement to avoid further clashes," police added.

A case is being registered in connection with the incident, and investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly condemned the violent attacks allegedly carried out by TDP cadres in Pulivendula during the bypoll campaign.

He personally spoke with injured leaders over the phone, expressing concern and stood in solidarity with them, amid rising political violence in the region.

The opposition leader said that the people of Pulivendula are observing everything and will give a strong response to TDP's 'undemocratic methods' in the upcoming local body elections.

Encouraging leaders to stay brave, he assured them that the entire YSRCP is united and will stand firmly with its cadre throughout this political struggle.

A YSRCP delegation met State Election Commissioner Neelam Sawhney today, raising alarm over alleged TDP-backed violence during the Pulivendula ZPTC by-election campaign.

The delegation detailed alleged violent incidents, including the assault on YSRCP leaders by 'TDP supporters' armed with sticks near Nallagondavaripalli village.

YSRCP leaders alleged local police were working hand-in-glove with ruling party leaders and not ensuring even basic security for opposition candidates and campaigners in the region.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP.