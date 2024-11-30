Clash erupts over construction at factory in Noida, 45 booked

Noida (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) A clash broke out between two groups over construction work underway at a factory in Noida , police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night when Sub-Inspector Yashpal Sharma was patrolling near Maycha village, Dadri Station House Officer (SHO) Arvind Kumar said.

Sharma received information about the brawl, where some people were attacking each other with sticks and iron rods, the SHO said.

According to Kumar, one group was opposing the construction work at a company.

He added that there were also reports of gunfire during the incident.

Based on the sub-inspector's complaint, a case has been registered against 45 people under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including attempt to murder and rioting, Kumar said. PTI COR OZ OZ