Clash in Bihar's Begusarai during Durga idol immersion, 10 arrested

Begusarai (Bihar), Oct 25 (PTI) A clash occurred between two groups in Bihar's Begusarai district on Wednesday during a procession taken out for the immersion of Goddess Durga's idols, following which 10 people were arrested, police said.

Begusarai Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar said the clash took place in Ballia Bazar locality where a stone was hurled as the procession was passing through the area.

This was followed by a spell of stone-pelting from both sides and vandalisation of a number of shops on the roadside, said the SP, adding that the situation was brought under control when senior officials, led by District Magistrate Raushan Kumar, reached the spot.

"Heavy police deployment is in place and 10 people, identified with the help of CCTV footage and preliminary inquiry, have been arrested. Further investigation is underway," the SP added.

Meanwhile, Union minister Giriraj Singh, who is also the local MP, lashed out at the Nitish Kumar government in the state over the incident.

The BJP leader told reporters, "Begusarai has witnessed many communal incidents in the recent past. But because of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's politics of appeasement and vote bank, only the Hindus are held guilty." "I fear that justice will again be denied and the entire blame, for the latest incident, will be laid on Hindus," Singh added. PTI CORR NAC ACD