Clash in dispute over crop harvesting leaves 2 dead in UP's Shravasti

Shravasti (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) Two persons were killed in a clash over a dispute pertaining to crop harvesting in here, police said on Tuesday.

Police have registered two cases against 15 people and arrested six persons over the incident which took place in the Babupurwa village under the Malhipur police station area, they said.

The father of deceased Vidyaram (50) had taken agricultural land for cultivation from his close relative several years ago, but there was nothing in writing about this. The family of the deceased had been farming on the land since then, Superintendent of Police Prachi Singh said.

No dispute between the two sides had ever come to the notice of the police, the SP said.

However on Monday, a clash broke out between the two groups regarding crop harvesting in which Vidyaram died after being crushed by a tractor, police said.

Nanke (26), of the other group, was seriously injured in the clash and died during treatment in the hospital, the SP said.

On the complaint of both the groups, police have registered a case against 15 people under the relevant sections. Six people have been arrested and efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused, police said.

Post-mortem of the bodies is being conducted, the SP added.