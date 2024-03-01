Clash in HP's Hamirpur between Congress and local MLA's supporters

Hamirpur (HP), Mar 1 (PTI) A fight broke out Friday between the Congress workers and supporters of local Independent MLA Ashish Sharma at Gandhi Chowk, requiring police intervention.

Those present at the spot said that the confrontation happened when some Congress workers were trying to burn an effigy of Ashish Sharma, whose supporters rushed to the spot tried to stop them.

Police took three people into custody and took them to the local police station.

The fight was an apparent fallout of the Independent MLA from Hamirpur casting his vote in favour of BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha poll on Tuesday.

Once the supporters of the local MLA dispersed, the Congress workers led by a former MLA burned Sharma's effigy and raised slogans against him.

Ashish Sharma was among the nine MLAs who changed their allegiance and voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha poll.

In the last Vidhan Sabha election in Himachal Pradesh, Ashish Sharma had defeated Pushpendra Verma (Congress) and Narendra Thakur (BJP) by a huge margin. Later he extended support to the Congress. PTI COR BPL VN VN