Clash inside prison in J-K’s Rajouri; security strengthened

Rajouri/Jammu, Mar 7 (PTI) A clash broke out among inmates inside a jail in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Saturday following a heated argument between two prisoners, officials said.

The altercation between the two inmates — one from Kashmir and the other from Rajouri — soon escalated, triggering a scuffle among other prisoners, they said.

During the clash, some inmates allegedly pelted stones at prison guards, prompting authorities to intervene and bring the situation under control, the officials said.

They said additional personnel were deployed and security was tightened inside and around the prison premises as a precautionary measure. PTI TAS TAS MNK MNK