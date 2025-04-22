Clash over old feud in Hapur village; 20 held, FIR against 40

Hapur (UP), Apr 22 (PTI) At least 20 people have been arrested and a minor detained in connection with a violent clash between two groups over an old feud in Hapur district's Simbhaoli area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident allegedly stemmed from a longstanding rivalry over local dominance and past election disputes.

According to Simbhaoli SHO Sumit Tomar, tensions erupted on Monday evening in a village under his jurisdiction due to an old electoral feud and a recent altercation involving children.

"Both sides belong to the same community. The dispute, which had been simmering for a while, escalated into a violent confrontation," he said.

Tomar added that during the clash, incidents of stone-pelting and firing were reported.

"We have arrested 20 individuals, detained one minor and recovered illegal firearms, sticks and stones from the accused," he said.

An FIR has been registered naming 40 individuals and several unidentified people. The charges include multiple sections of the BNS as well as provisions under the Arms Act.

Police said the initial spark was an incident of misbehaviour with a local youth, which quickly spread unrest across the village.

"The situation deteriorated rapidly, prompting the deployment of additional police forces to prevent further escalation," the SHO added.

Authorities assured that all necessary measures are being taken to maintain peace and order.

"The situation is under control now and investigations are underway. We will take strict action against anyone found guilty," Tomar said.