Clash over tandoori roti at wedding leads to double murder in Amethi; 6 arrested

Amethi, May 6 (PTI A dispute over the serving of tandoori roti during a wedding feast turned violent, resulting in the deaths of two men, one of them a minor, in Amethi district, police said on Tuesday.

Six people have been arrested in connection with the deaths so far, they said.

The clash broke out on the night of May 3 in Sarai Hriday Shah village, where a wedding was taking place, and the baraat had just arrived from Balbhadrapur village of the Jamon Police Station area.

The groom was the son of Ram Jiawan Verma, the village pradhan (head), police said Ravi, 18, and Ashish, 17, both natives of Rajgarh Lodhan ka Purwa in Gauriganj, were there as guests from the bride's side.

According to police, an argument erupted during dinner over the distribution of tandoori roti. The situation escalated into a physical fight, leading to the fatal assault on the two teenagers.

Amethi Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik said, "The two victims succumbed to their injuries. Based on the complaint, six individuals named in the FIR have been arrested." The six have been booked under under sections 191(2) & 191(3) (culpable homicide), 190 (assault), 115(2) (common intention), 352 (criminal force), and 103(1) (group violence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Gauriganj Police Station, he said.