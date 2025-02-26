Clashes between two groups over installation of flags in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Feb 26 (PTI) Several people sustained injuries after two groups clashed over installation of flags and a loudspeaker during Maha Shivratri in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred when one group objected to installation of religious flags and a loudspeaker in front of a school in Dumraon village within Ichak police station limits by members of another group.

The disagreement escalated into a violent altercation, with both sides pelting bricks at each other. In the chaos, a number of two-wheelers were also set on fire, police said.

Senior police officials, along with an adequate security force, rushed to the spot and used force to disperse the groups.

The situation is tense but under control, police said, adding that adequate personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order. PTI Cor BS MNB