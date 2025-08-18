Clashes break out during filing of nominations for Madrassa school committees

Kolkata, Aug 18 (PTI) Two groups clashed during the filing of nominations for Madrassa school committees in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas districts on Monday, police said.

In Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district, supporters of CPI(M) and Trinamool Congress clashed during the filing of nominations. The CPI(M) alleged that its workers were obstructed and assaulted by TMC supporters when they went to file nominations for the Madrassa school committee. The TMC denied the CPI(M) charge, claiming it only prevented "outsiders" from disrupting the process.

In Bhangar in South 24 Paraganas district, clashes broke out between supporters of Indian Secular Front (ISF) and the TMC during the madrasa school committee nomination process. Police resorted to a lathi charge to bring the situation under control near Bhangar police station.

The clash broke out when ISF supporters went to collect nomination forms for Bhangar High Madrasa school for filing nominations. A huge police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. PTI BSM RG