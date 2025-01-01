Clashes break out in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district over trivial road incident

Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) A petty dispute between the driver of a minister's car and a group of locals triggered violent clashes between two groups in north Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, leading to arson and vandalism, police said on Wednesday.

While the original altercation took place late Tuesday night in Kasaiwada area of Palthi village, incidents of violence were reported till early Wednesday morning though the situation was now under control, a police official said.

There was a heated exchange between a group of locals and the driver of state minister Gulabrao Patil's car in Kasaiwada when the driver honked and asked them to give way, said an official.

Patil, a Shiv Sena leader and the minister for water supply and sanitation, was not present, but a member of his family was riding in the car.

While the argument ended at the spot, some persons from the locality later went to a village square and protested, he said.

Another group then arrived there, leading to clashes.

Several shops in the village were burnt and public property was damaged, the official said.

Additional police personnel, State Reserve Police Force and Riot Control Police teams alongside fire brigade vehicles were deployed in Palthi village, he said, adding that the situation was now under control.

A few persons have been detained for arson and damaging public property, and probe is underway, he said. PTI DC KRK