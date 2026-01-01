Clashes erupt in Karnataka's Ballari over banner dispute

Ballari (Karnataka), Jan 1 (PTI) Tension flared up in Ballari on Thursday after clashes allegedly broke out between supporters of BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy and Congress MLA Bharath Reddy over the installation of banners here, police said.

Rumours circulated that a person had been killed in the firing during the incident. However, police did not confirm any casualties.

Videos circulating on social media showed a private gunman allegedly firing shots into the air as tension gripped the area.

The confrontation occurred ahead of a Valmiki statue unveiling programme scheduled to be held in the city on January 3.

According to police, supporters of Bharath Reddy were attempting to install banners in front of Janardhana Reddy’s residence in the Avambhavi area, which was opposed by the latter’s supporters, leading to a heated exchange.

What began as a verbal altercation soon escalated into a physical clash, with supporters from both sides allegedly resorting to stone-pelting.

Police sources said stones were also hurled at personnel who rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

As the situation threatened to spiral out of control, police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd and restore order.

Following the clash, additional police forces were deployed, as a precautionary measure, and security was tightened to prevent any further untoward incidents, police said.

Speaking to reporters later, Janardhana Reddy alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to murder him by Ballari City MLA Bharath Reddy, his close aide Satish Reddy, and Bharath Reddy’s father, Nara Suryanarayana Reddy.

He claimed that on the pretext of a banner dispute, gunmen opened fire in front of his residence.

Janardhana Reddy alleged that as soon as he arrived from Gangavathi and stepped out of his vehicle, gunmen associated with Satish Reddy began firing.

The gunmen allegedly fired four to five rounds, he said, displaying bullets which he claimed were fired during the incident.

Janardhana Reddy further alleged that attempts were being made to "set the town on fire" under the guise of installing a Valmiki statue, and accused Bharath Reddy of intimidation using criminals and henchmen.

Police said investigations are underway to ascertain the sequence of events and verify the allegations. PTI GMS SSK