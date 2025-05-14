National

Clashes erupt in Kerala village over alleged vandalism of Gandhi statue

Kannur (Kerala), May 14 (PTI) Tension prevailed at Malappattam in this north Kerala district on Wednesday evening after clashes between CPI(M) and Youth Congress workers during a march led by Youth Congress state president and MLA Rahul Mankootathil.

The march was organised in protest against the alleged vandalism of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi installed in the area by the Congress.

As the march reached Malappattam, a clash broke out between the two groups, which allegedly hurled stones and bottles at each other, leading to a tense situation that lasted a few hours.

While the Congress accused CPI(M) workers of initiating the violence and targeting senior leaders, including former PCC chief and MP K Sudhakaran, the CPI(M) has not responded publicly to the charges.

Though the police intervened and tried to disperse both groups, the clashes continued, prompting Mankootathil and others to stage a sit-in demonstration on the road.

The Congress also alleged that the under-construction Gandhi statue at Malappattam was vandalised again on Wednesday night. PTI COR TGB ARI