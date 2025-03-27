Class 1 student allegedly beaten by teacher in UP's Ballia for stepping out to buy ice cream, inquiry ordered

Ballia, Mar 27 (PTI) A class 1 student of a composite school in Rewati in this district was allegedly beaten by his teacher when he stepped out to buy ice cream. The Basic Education Officer of Ballia district has ordered an inquiry into the alleged beating, officials said Thursday.

The incident reportedly occurred after the student left the school premises to buy ice cream on Wednesday.

Basic Education Officer Manish Singh told PTI on Thursday, "We learned through the media that a Class 1 student, Karthik Sahani (5), was allegedly beaten by his teacher at the composite school in Rewati because he went outside to buy ice cream. An inquiry has been ordered, and the Block Education Officer has been directed to conduct an immediate investigation and submit a report." Singh added that further action would be taken based on the findings of the report.

Karthik told reporters that he had stepped out to buy ice cream when his teacher, Rajnish Rai, beat him. He also showed injury marks on his back. PTI COR KIS ZMN