Class 10, 12 Gujarat board exams begin; 15.2 lakh students set to appear

Gandhinagar, Feb 26 (PTI) The Class 10 and 12 board examinations for more than 15 lakh students, conducted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), commenced across the state on Thursday, officials said.

At several centres, students appearing for the examination were welcomed in keeping with Indian cultural traditions. They were greeted with sweets, presented with roses, and given writing pads and pens.

"There are 1,701 examination centres across the state, where 15,27,724 students have begun their exams," an official release said.

To prevent any malpractice, special arrangements have been made by the administration. All examination centres are equipped with CCTV cameras, it added.

Officers from the District Coordination Committee have been appointed as observers. Adequate police personnel have also been deployed to maintain law and order, the release said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended best wishes to students for achieving success in the exams.

"With the blessings of teachers and parents, along with hard work and self-confidence, we can overcome every stage of life with ease. The board examination is also an important milestone in life. It not only helps us move forward in our careers but also prepares us for the many tests life has to offer," he said in a post on X.

He appealed to the students to take their exams without stress, with complete confidence, and build a bright future by achieving success in every examination of life.

Gujarat Education Minister Dr Praduman Vaja visited Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul and encouraged students, extending wishes for their bright future.

He said the government has made comprehensive arrangements to ensure that students can take their exams in a free and fearless environment. PTI KVM PD GK