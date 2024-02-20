Class 10 boy hangs self hours before commencement of board examination in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A class 10 student died allegedly by suicide in Odisha's Bolangir district hours before the commencement of the annual state board examination on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at Viswatma S Vidyamandir in the Kamakshi Nagar area in Bolangir district. The deceased student was from Taliudar village in the district. He was supposed to appear for the examination at Bhagaban Bidya Mandir Centre in Khujenpali.

The hostel inmates found the boy hanging inside the washroom this morning. He was rushed to the hospital and doctors found him dead, police said.

"We are unable to understand the cause of his death. He was a meritorious student. The school had no pressure on the student", hostel warden Sambit Kumar told reporters.

Meanwhile, the annual matriculation (class 10) examinations for the year 2024 conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha commenced across the state at 10 am.

Around 5.51 lakh students will appear in the examinations at 3,047 centres across the state, the board said.

The High School Certificate (HSC) Examination will continue till March 4.