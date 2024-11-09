Class 10 girl hangs self in UP's Ballia

Ballia, Nov 9 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself in the Sikandarpur area of this Uttar Pradesh district after being scolded by family members over her relationship with a man, police said on Saturday.

The girl was found hanging from a fan in a room of the family home early on Saturday.

Sikandarpur SHO Vikas Chandra Pandey said a police team was dispatched to the spot and the body sent for post-mortem.

He said the Class 10 student was in a relationship with a man from another village in the same area.

The girl was scolded by her family members when they saw her talking to the man on the day of Chhath puja. This led the teenager to hang herself after her parents had left the house, the police said. PTI COR NAV SZM