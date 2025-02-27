Class 10 student delivers baby in Odisha's Jajpur

Jajpur, Feb 27 (PTI) A class 10 student in Odisha's Jajpur district has given birth to a baby girl, officials said on Thursday.

The girl had abdominal pains at her home on Wednesday and her family rushed her to the Bari hospital, they said.

According to Additional District Medical Officer (ADMO), Jajpur, A K Sharma, the class 10 student gave birth to a baby girl at a government hospital in Bari block of the district on Wednesday.

The ADMO said that the newborn was admitted in the pediatric ICU as her health condition was not good. The mother along with the newborn baby was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital at Jajpur from Bari Hospital.

Jajpur District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), Niranjan Kar said that the class-10 student had appeared in two papers of the matriculation examination and she was supposed to write the mathematics paper on Thursday.

"We can say whether the student was a minor or a major after verifying her date of birth," Kar said.

A Class 10 girl student of Chitrakonda area of Malkangiri district on Monday had given birth to a baby girl in the hostel of an ST & SC Development department-run residential girls' high school. She was also appearing in the matriculation examination.