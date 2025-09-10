Class 10 student dies after being struck by lightning in Raipur school

Raipur, Sep 10 (PTI) A Class 10 student was killed after being struck by lightning on the ground of a private school in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at St. Joseph's School in the New Rajendra Nagar police station area, when Prabhat Sahu (16), was playing football with his friends during the games period, a police official said.

According to the eyewitnesses, while the students were playing, the weather conditions changed suddenly and Sahu was struck by lightning, he said, adding that no other student was injured in the incident.

Teachers and fellow students rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

His body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem, according to the official.

An accidental death report has been registered and further probe is on, he said. PTI TKP NP