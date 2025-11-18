Class 10 student dies after jumping from Rajendra Nagar Metro Station

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) A class 10th student died after he allegedly jumped from the platform of Rajendra Nagar Metro Station on Tuesday, police said.

The incident was reported around 3 pm, following which a team reached the spot and found the boy critically injured. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police have recovered a one-page suicide note.

According to police, the 15-year-old student lived with his family in Rajiv Nagar and studied in a private school. Further investigation is underway. PTI BM HIG HIG