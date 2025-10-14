Class 10 student dies of suicide in Rajasthan's Sikar

Jaipur, Oct 14 (PTI) A 14-year-old student who attempted suicide in Jawahar Navodaya School's hostel last week in Sikar, Rajasthan, died here late Monday night, police said.

The class 10 student, reportedly attempted suicide by hanging himself on Thursday. He was given primary treatment in Neem ka Thana town and was later admitted to JK Lone Hospital in Jaipur, where he died on Monday, the police said.

A police official said that the family members have held the school authorities responsible for the incident. The matter is being investigated further, the police said.