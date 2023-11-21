Class 10 student gang-raped in Gorakhpur, 2 arrested

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) A minor girl was gang-raped while she was returning from Chatth Puja with her family members here, police said on Tuesday.

Two men -- Deepak and Upendra -- were arrested in connection with class 10 student's gangrape, they said.

According to police, the girl was returning from Chatth Puja with her family members when two persons of the area kidnapped her and took her to a deserted house and gang-raped her.

When her 12-year-old brother found her missing, he started searching for her and reached the crime spot where the accused thrashed him. When he raised an alarm, fellow villagers reached the spot but by then both accused had escaped.

Later late evening on Monday, when the girl's condition deteriorated due to heavy bleeding, the family informed police. The victim was then rushed her to Bansgaon community health centre from where she was referred to the district hospital, police said.

Police have registered a case against the accused under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 376D (gang rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

Police arrested both the accused and sent them to jail, SP (North) Arun Kumar Singh told reporters on Tuesday.

The girl is undergoing treatment at the hospital, police said.