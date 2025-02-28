Class 10 student in Kerala critically injured in clash; five taken into custody

Kozhikode (Kerala), Feb 28 (PTI) A Class 10 student sustained severe head injuries in a clash among students near a private tuition centre.

Five students have been taken into custody in connection with the incident, police said on Friday.

The injured student, Muhammed Shahabas (16), is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

He remains in critical condition, according to hospital sources.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from a dispute during a farewell party at a tuition centre in Thamarassery on February 23. The argument escalated, leading to another altercation on Thursday, police said.

Students from two local schools were involved in the incident, which took place on Vezhuppur Road, Thamarassery, at around 5 pm on Thursday, police said.

The Thamarassery police have taken five students into custody in connection with the incident.

Tensions heightened when the music abruptly stopped during a dance performance held as part of the farewell programme.

The disruption led to negative reactions from some students, and the situation was managed by teachers and others.

On Thursday evening, around 15 students, including Muhammed Shahabas, along with students from the tuition centre, confronted the other group, resulting in a violent clash, police added.

Initially, Shahabas did not appear to have suffered serious injuries and was taken to Thamarassery Taluk Hospital.

However, after returning home, his condition worsened, and he was shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where he remains in a coma.

Iqbal, the father of Shahabas, on Friday, demanded justice, alleging that his son was deliberately targeted. He also claimed that the severity of Shahabas’s injuries suggests the involvement of adults in the attack.

"My son was never involved in fights. This was an attempt to eliminate him. He was taken away by a friend at around 4.30 pm and returned home at 7 pm. He didn’t say anything and went straight to his room. Later, when he started vomiting, we rushed him to the hospital," he told a news channel.

Police have registered a case against the students "for assault, rioting, and unlawful assembly", and an investigation is ongoing.