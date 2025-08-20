Class 10 student killed by junior in Ahmedabad; mob ransacks school

Ahmedabad, Aug 20 (PTI) A class 10 student of a private school in Ahmedabad was stabbed to death allegedly by his junior after a minor scuffle, following which a mob vandalised the school on Wednesday, police said.

The student was stabbed on Tuesday and died during treatment later at night.

On Wednesday, a mob ransacked the Seventh Day Adventist School premises and thrashed its staff.

Gujarat Education Minister Praful Pansheriya said a class 9 student of the school murdered a class 10 student.

The minor accused has been detained, the minister said and appealed to the people to maintain peace.

"A class 9 student murdered a class 10 student at Seventh Day School in Ahmedabad, which is an unfortunate incident and a red signal for a civilised society," Pansheriya said in a video message.

The police were conducting a probe into the incident, he added. PTI KA PD GK