Class 10 student killed by tractor in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) A student of Class 10 died after being allegedly hit by a tractor while returning home in the Haldi Police Station area here, police said on Saturday.

Aditya, 16, was on his way home from his tuition class Friday night when a tractor hit him from behind killing him on the spot, they said.

The incident occurred near Gai Ghat village, police said.

The body has been sent for post mortem and an investigation has begun into the matter, they said.

All attempts are being made to arrest the tractor driver involved in the incident, police said.