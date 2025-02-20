Class 10 student killed, friend injured as tractor driver making reel hits bike

Noida, 20 February (PTI) A tractor driver busy making a 'reel' on Thursday by doing stunts on the road hit a bike, killing a Class 10 student and injuring his friend in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, according to police officials.

They said Lalit (17) was on his way to fetch his admit card for the high school examination from Inter College located in Jhanjhar village along with his friend Munesh on a bike.

Rabupura police station in-charge Sujit Upadhyay said a tractor driver was making a video for his reel by doing stunts on the road when his tractor hit the bike.

He said bike rider Lalit died on the spot in the incident, while his friend Munesh was seriously injured.

Upadhyay said the police reached the spot, took the body in their possession and sent it for post-mortem.

He said Munesh, who was in a serious condition, was referred to a hospital in Bulandshahr, where he is being treated.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

The officer said the accused driver fled the spot after the incident.

The SHO said the police have registered a case and seized the tractor based on a complaint by Lalit's father Sundar Pal. Search for the accused driver is underway.