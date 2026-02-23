Class 10 student killed in motorcycle-truck accident

Nanded, Feb 23 (PTI) A 17-year-old student of class 10 was killed on Monday when a speeding truck hit his motorcycle on the Nanded-Latur national highway, police said.

The deceased, identified as Bhagwat Shyamsundar Shinde, has appeared for the class 10 board examination.

The accident occurred when Bhagwat was returning home on his motorcycle in the evening.

"When he attempted to cross the highway towards Janapuri, a truck travelling from Nanded towards Latur hit his vehicle with great force, resulting in fatal injuries," a police official said, adding that the truck driver fled with the heavy vehicle.

Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.