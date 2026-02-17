Class 10 student misses CBSE exam after accident in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) A road accident on the way to a CBSE examination centre here left a Class 10 student with severe injuries, forcing him to miss the first paper of the board exams, police said on Tuesday. His two companions managed to reach the hall after receiving first aid.

The incident occurred under Nanota police station limits when three students -- Dev (18), Tanmay (17) and Granth (17), residents of Manohara village -- were travelling by motorcycle to a college in Nanota to take their examination, Station House Officer (SHO) Naveen Kumar Saini told PTI.

Near the Titro turn, the motorcycle skidded while they were trying to avoid a tractor-trolley, causing all three to fall and suffer injuries, he said.

Passersby rushed them to a primary health centre and informed their family members. After first aid, Dev and Tanmay were able to proceed to the examination centre, Saini said.

However, Granth suffered serious injuries and was referred to a higher medical centre, making him unable to sit for the board examination on its opening day.

The school principal has informed the CBSE authorities about the student's condition and further steps regarding his examination will be taken as per the board's guidelines, the SHO said. PTI COR KIS AKY