Class 10 student murder: Education officer sends notice to Ahmedabad school for 'serious negligence'

Ahmedabad, Aug 23 (PTI) The education authorities in Gujarat have issued a notice to an Ahmedabad-based school for "serious negligence" on its part over the murder of a Class 10 student by a fellow pupil, alleging that it did not take steps to ensure timely medical help to the victim.

They also asked the school management why the No Objection Certificate (NOC) given to it by the Gujarat government for ICSE board affiliation should not be revoked.

The stabbing incident occurred on August 19 near the main gate of the Seventh Day Adventist School located in Khokhra area of the city. The victim, who was injured in the incident, died during treatment later that night.

A day after the crime branch booked the school principal for showing a "callous approach", District Education Officer Rohit Chaudhary on Saturday issued a notice and sought a clarification from the school management over the entire issue.

The DEO noted that the school management neither informed him about the incident nor replied to the first notice issued to the management on August 19.

"It shows serious negligence and callous approach on your part," the notice read.

"We have learnt that police have registered an FIR against the principal and others for negligence as the injured student remained unattended inside the school compound for a considerable time. Despite getting a notice on August 19, you have not provided any clarification yet about the entire incident," the notice said.

It added that the education officer came to know about the incident from social media as the school management did not report about it to the DEO's office.

"In view of all this, we need a clarification as to why the NOC given to you by the Gujarat government for getting ICSE Board affiliation should not be revoked? Why is the recognition granted to the school not be revoked?" asked the DEO.

"Submit your explanation in three days or else we will take appropriate action believing that you don't want to say anything," the notice said.

On Friday, school principal G Emmanuel was booked by the crime branch for not informing authorities concerned on time about the fatal incident.

A preliminary probe by the police revealed that after getting stabbed by the accused outside the school, the victim student sat near gate No.3 of the institute and tried to stop blood by his hand.

The victim sustained a deep wound on his stomach. After seeing him bleeding, a security guard alerted the school management, following which he was first taken to LG Hospital and then to SVP Hospital, where he eventually died. The Khokhra police learnt about the stabbing from a policeman deployed at the hospital," said ACP Bharat Patel on Friday.