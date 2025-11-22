Class 10 student suicide: Protest at Jantar Mantar demanding action against school authorities

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Parents and friends of the class 10 student who died by suicide earlier this week gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday demanding strict action against the school authorities and teachers accused of negligence.

Carrying placards and shouting slogans, the protesters alleged that the response of the school to repeated complaints was not enough.

"We are not satisfied with the action taken by the authorities. More strict action needs to be taken. Just suspending is not enough. You need to send a message so that no other child goes through what that child must have gone through," a parent said.

Another parent said the incident reflected the widening gap between teachers and students.

"Teachers these days believe that students are not able to cope with them, but the truth is they are not able to cope with students. The times are changing and the environment these children grow up in is far more difficult and hostile than what we had," she said.

She added that most of a child's time is spent in school and it becomes the institute's responsibility to ensure emotional safety.

Another parent added that stricter rules and action were necessary to ensure children's mental health was taken seriously and that teachers did not take out their frustration on them.

Family members said they were devastated by the loss.

"I am heartbroken with what happened. The child must receive the justice he deserves," said Chandrasheel Dhawan, the student's uncle.

"The high-level committee formed by the government must have a strong response and establish consistent, meaningful interaction with teachers across all schools so they know how to deal with children in today's environment," he said.

Police said the boy jumped from the Rajendra Place metro station platform at 2.34 pm on Tuesday.

He was taken to BLK Super Speciality Hospital where he was declared dead, a senior officer said.

He left behind a suicide note naming a few teachers, blaming them for his mental distress, demanding strict action. He also apologised to his mother and brother and asked that his organs be donated, police said.

Family members earlier said they had been unaware of the extent of his suffering.

"He kept complaining but we stayed quiet because he was in class 10. He even told school counsellors and teachers that he was going to commit suicide but no one informed us," his aunt said.

They said the boy often spoke of becoming the next 'Shah Rukh Khan' of St Columbia and had said so again during a drama rehearsal on Tuesday. The class 10 student died by suicide hours later. PTI SGV SHB MNK MNK