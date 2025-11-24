Class 10 student's suicide: Three more teachers summoned for questioning

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Delhi Police on Monday summoned three more teachers of St Columbia's School here for questioning in connection with the suicide of a Class 10 student over alleged mental harassment, an official said.

On Sunday, two out of three other teachers who were given summons were questioned and their statements recorded.

Police said the latest round of notices follows the seizure of a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) containing the footage of the incident, in which the boy was allegedly reprimanded after a slip during a drama-club performance.

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased student is expected to meet Joint Commissioner of Police (Transport) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere on Monday evening.

Investigators have begun a frame-by-frame examination of the footage and are cross-checking it with statements already recorded from classmates and other students who were present at the time of the incident, the official added.

An FIR on charges linked to abetment of suicide was registered after the boy allegedly ended life by jumping before a train at Rajendra Place Metro Station on November 18.

In a suicide note recovered by police, the student named several teachers and accused them of sustained mental harassment. He also apologised to his family and expressed a wish to donate his organs.

Police have already recorded statements of several classmates and other students as part of a fast-moving probe.

The four staff members named in the suicide note -- including the headmistress for classes 4-10 and the coordinator for classes 9-10 -- were placed under temporary suspension soon after the incident, a senior officer said.

Investigators said they were probing the CCTV and DVR footage, statements of pupils, and school records to corroborate the sequence of events and to determine whether the staff's actions amounted to criminal harassment, driving the boy to take his life.

The staff members will be called for questioning after the preliminary technical examination is complete, police added. PTI SSJ RUK RUK